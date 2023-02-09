BGT Live, IND vs AUS 1st Test: Watch key highlights, thrilling moments and all the action from Day 1

Good Morning and welcome to the India vs Australia Live Blog. The wait is finally over for the high ocatane Border Gavaskar series. Catch all live and exclusive updates on the Free Press Journal Live blog.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)