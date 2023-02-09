IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1: Australia's nightmare start with visitors trapped in Jadeja-Ashwin spin web; In pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 09, 2023
Skipper Rohit Sharma struck a breezy half-century as India reached 77/1 at stumps against Australia on the first day of the first Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series
India bowled out the visitors for a paltry score of 177
Rohit batted aggressively and raced to his fifty off 66 deliveries as he and K.L Rahul raised 76 runs for the opening wicket as India set themselves for a big total in their first innings.
Rahul got out just an over before stumps, raising Australia's hopes after they failed to reach even 200 in their first innings on a spin-friendly track
Jadeja claimed 5-47 in 22 overs in his first Test on return from surger
Ashwin grabbed 3/42 as India capitalised on the spin-friendly conditions and established their dominance
Electing to bat, Australia's struggles on a pitch offering spin and where the ball stays low at times were interspersed by two half-century partnerships
Earlier, pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj set the ball rolling by reducing Australia to 2/2 in the third over
Siraj stuck off the first ball of the match, trapping Usman Khawaja leg before wicket with one that stayed low and nearly took his toe off.