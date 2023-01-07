e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsChetan Sharma to remain chairman of selection committee as BCCI announces new appointments

Chetan Sharma to remain chairman of selection committee as BCCI announces new appointments

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the new additions to the selection panel for the Indian men's cricket team.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Former cricketer Chetan Sharma will continue to head the BCCI's selection committee, the Indian cricket board announced on Saturday along with four new appointments in the panel.

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the new additions to the selection panel for the Indian men's cricket team.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

Read Also
Abhinav Bindra calls on BCCI to provide psychological support to Rishabh Pant following deadly car...
article-image

"The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.

Read Also
Want to own Women’s IPL team? Here's how you can buy a franchise according to BCCI
article-image

"The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee," the BCCI said in a statement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Chetan Sharma to remain chairman of selection committee as BCCI announces new appointments

Chetan Sharma to remain chairman of selection committee as BCCI announces new appointments

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Team India receives warm welcome at Rajkot, watch

IND vs SL 3rd T20: Team India receives warm welcome at Rajkot, watch

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes surgery for ligament tear on right knee in Mumbai

Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer undergoes surgery for ligament tear on right knee in Mumbai

Sania Mirza to retire at next month's Dubai Tennis Championships: 'I like to do things on my own...

Sania Mirza to retire at next month's Dubai Tennis Championships: 'I like to do things on my own...