Chetan Sharma to remain chairman of selection committee as BCCI announces new appointments

Former cricketer Chetan Sharma will continue to head the BCCI's selection committee, the Indian cricket board announced on Saturday along with four new appointments in the panel.

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath are the new additions to the selection panel for the Indian men's cricket team.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

"The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee.

"The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee," the BCCI said in a statement.

