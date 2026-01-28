Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Action As MYJ-GMSC, Ultras And Mumbay FC Shine

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to deliver exciting football action as the tournament progresses in Mumbai from December 1 onwards. |

MYJ-GMSC registered a solid 2–0 victory over PIFA Sports Colaba FC in the opening match of the day. Enjoying 60% possession, MYJ-GMSC controlled the tempo and created better chances, scoring twice from seven attempts. PIFA Sports Colaba FC, with 40% possession, managed six shots and four on target but were unable to convert. The match remained evenly contested and disciplined, with minimal fouls and just one yellow card shown to MYJ-GMSC.

Mumbai Ultras FC edged past Iron Born FC with a thrilling 3–2 win in an action-packed encounter. Dominating possession with 60%, Mumbai Ultras FC were relentless in attack, firing 17 shots, eight of which were on target. Iron Born FC, despite having only four shots, made their chances count to keep the contest close.

The match was played in a sporting spirit, with no cards issued and both teams committing an equal number of fouls.

The third match of the day ended in a 1–1 draw between Waves FC and Bombay Gymkhana FC. Waves FC enjoyed a slight edge in possession with 52% and created several chances, registering eight shots and six on target. Bombay Gymkhana FC responded with intent, recording 11 shots and seven on target from 48% possession.

The match was competitive, with both sides battling hard and one yellow card shown to Bombay Gymkhana FC.

Mumbay FC secured a comfortable 2–0 victory over ICL Mumbai in the final match of the day. With 55% possession, Mumbay FC dominated proceedings, creating eight shots and hitting the target seven times. ICL Mumbai struggled to break through, managing only three shots during the match. The game saw disciplined play from both sides, with one yellow card each and no red cards issued, as Mumbay FC closed the day with a convincing win.

