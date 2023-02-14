Virat Kohli felt he lost captaincy because of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly: Chetan Sharma reveals in sting operation

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's sting operation is going viral for the shocking revelations he's made in it. The former India cricketer revealed in one of the clips that Virat Kohli blamed Sourav Ganguly for his ouster as the captain of the men's cricket team

“Virat Kohli felt he lost the captaincy because of BCCI President. There were 9 people in the selection committee video conference, Ganguly may have told him ‘think about it once’.

"I think Kohli didn’t hear it, there were 9 others there including myself and all other selectors, BCCI officials – Kohli might not have heard him," Sharma claimed in the sting done by Zee News.

"The press conference ahead of the IND vs SA series where Virat Kohli revealed that he was told 1.30 hours before the declaration that he will be leaving the captaincy was unnecessary. He just wanted to get back at Sourav that's why he did it," Sharma said.

Kohli shocked the entire cricketing fraternity when he quit as Test captain in 2022, just after the team's series defeat in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma was named as his replacement and months later, Kohli was sacked as the captain in the white-ball formats. Sharma took over the reigns in all three formats.

'Ganguly not in favour of Rohit'

Chetan Sharma even claimed that Ganguly was not in favour of giving Rohit the captaincy but he also didn't like Kohli so.

"Ganguly did not favour Rohit but he never liked Virat. You can put it in this way," Sharma claimed and he also revealed that there was major friction between both Kohli and Rohit after the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

'Ego between Rohit and Kohli'

"There is no battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but there is ego. Both are like big film stars you can say, Amitabh Bachan and Dharmendra."

Sharma also claimed that Hardik Pandya was always in line to take over as the T20I skipper from Rohit Sharma.

"In the T20I format, strong starters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are given "rest" to give Shubman Gill an opportunity. He stated that Hardik Pandya would take over as captain in the long run and that Rohit Sharma would no longer be a part of the T20I setup," Sharma said.

