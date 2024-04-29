'Please Finish Fast, Baby Is On The Way': Ex-CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Requests The Team During IPL 2024 Clash vs SRH

Sakshi Dhoni and CSK | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's Sakshi Singh Dhoni made a special request to the team during the IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 28.

Chennai Super Kings registered their fifth victory of the season with a convincing 78-run over Sunrisers Hyderabad. After posting a total of 212/3 in 20 overs on the board, courtesy to brilliant performances by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98), Daryll Mitchell (52) and Shivam Dube (39*), CSK bundled out SRH for 134.

Tushar Despande led the bowling attack as he registered the figures of 4/27 while Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana picked two wickets each.

However, the match was taking a little long to finish off and Sakshi Dhoni made a special request to Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's wife took her Instagram story and shared the video of the live match with a caption, 'Please finish the game fast today @chennaiIPL baby is on the way....contractions have begun. Request from - to be "Bua". Sakshi's Instagram story went viral on social media.

It's not sure whose baby Sakshi Dhoni was referring to while requesting the Chennai Super Kings to finish off the match. However, Sakshi has two siblings Abhilasha Bisht and Akshay Singh and both are married.

Meanwhile, The defending champions Chennai Super Kings moved to third spot on the points table. They accumulated 10 points with five wins and as many losses from 10 matches played so. Before the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK were on the two-match losing streak against Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai Super Kings will play their next two matches against Punjab Kings home and away on May 1 and May 5, respectively. CSK need to win four out of remaining five games to finish in top 4 and qualify for the playoffs.