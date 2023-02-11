IND vs AUS: India decimate Australia within 3 days to take 1-0 series lead after Rohit, Jadeja & Ashwin's heroics

The first Test between India and Australia ended inside three days with the hosts winning the match by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series in Nagpur on Saturday.

India took a first innings lead of 223 runs after getting bowled out for 400 in the first session on the third day and then took just one session to bundle the Aussies out for 91 in 32.3 overs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged five wickets while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took a couple while Axar Patel clinched one as Australia got bowled out for their second lowest scores in Tests against India.

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja had earlier put on a show with the bat and ball to help India take a commanding position early in the Test.

Jadeja's five-wicket haul in the first innings saw Australia getting bowled out for 177 after they won the toss and opted to bat first. It was Jadeja's 11th five-for in Tests.

India in reply rode on Rohit Sharma's 120 along with Axar Patel (84) and Jadeja's (70) contributions in the lower middle-order to post 400.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy bagged 7 wickets to register the sixth-best bowling figures on debut for Australia while captain Pat Cummins took a couple.

The Aussies will get a very short turnaround time to solve their issues with the bat as the second Test will be played in Delhi from February 17.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)