IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin bags 31st five-wicket haul to surpass Harbhajan Singh's tally in BGT

Ravichandran Ashwin added another feather to his illustrious cap on Saturday as he bagged his 31st five-wicket haul for Team India in Test cricket.

Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Australia in Nagpur. The off-spinner sent back Australia captain Pat Cummins to complete his five-for.

Ashwin is now the second highest wicket taker in the Border-Gavaskar series behind India legend Anil Kumble.

Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh's tally of 95 wickets to occupy the second position with 97 scalps. Kumble leads the list with 111 wickets from 20 Tests while Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon is tied with Bhajji on 95.

Ashwin bagged his sixth five-wicket haul against Australia and his first this year in Test cricket.

Australia staring at innings defeat in Nagpur

Cummins's departure left Australia reeling at 67 for 7 in their second innings, still 156 runs behind India. The hosts took a first innings lead of 223 runs after getting bowled out for 400 in the first session on Day 3.

Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 120 while Axar Patel (84) and Ravindra Jadeja made significant contributions in the lower middle-order as India took a commanding 223-run lead in the first innings to put Australia on the backfoot in the series-opener.