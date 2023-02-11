IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja given 1 demerit point, fined 25% match fee for applying soothing cream

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been penalised one demerit point and fined 25 per cent of his match fee for applying soothing cream on his fingers without informing the on-field umpire during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

Jadeja was seen applying the cream on his finger on Day 1 of the match which led to some the Australian media and former cricketers questioning the left-arm spinner.

Some fans thought Jadeja was guilty of ball tampering after clips of him applying the cream on his left index finger went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jadeja stars on Team India return

Jadeja bagged five wickets in the first innings to go along with two in the second on his return to Team India as they crushed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series in Nagpur on Saturday.

"It feels amazing...after five months, give 100%, taking wickets and scoring runs. Feels amazing. I've been working hard when I was at NCA, also doing my rehab.

"Would like that all the NCA staff, physios, trainers, they have been working hard with me," Jadeja said after being adjudged Player of the Match for his 7 wickets and 70 runs in the match.

Read Also IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja given clean chit by match referee after ointment controversy

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)