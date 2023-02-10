e-Paper Get App
IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja given clean chit by match referee after ointment controversy

The left-arm spinner was seen applying ointment on a sore finger which is well within the laws of the game

Joshua GeorgeUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Jadeja was given a clean chit by match referee Andy Pycroft following the ointment controversy on Thursday. The left-arm spinner was seen applying ointment on a sore finger which is well within the laws of the game. Controversy erupted that Jadeja was trying to ball tamper.

article-image

Jadeja marks superb return

Post the end of the day's proceedings the match referee showed the footage to Jadeja and Rohit. He was informed that Jadeja was using an ointment for soreness on his index finger. No charges have been pressed against Jadeja or the team.

Jadeja made a brilliant return to Test cricket following an injury layoff, spinning a web around the Australian batsmen. The bowling allrounder took the crucial wickets of Marnus Labuscagne and Steve Smith, returning with figures of 5/47 in 22 overs.

Jadeja was well supported by Ravichandran Ashwin as the spin duo terrorised the visitors whose batting flaws on spin-friendly conditions were embarrassingly exposed.

article-image

