'If Stokesy Messages Me Again I'm Going To Delete It': Moeen Ali Confirms Test Retirement After Drawn Ashes 2023

England off-spinner Moeen Ali on Monday confirmed his retirement from Test cricket after the hosts won the fifth and final match of The Ashes 2023 against Australia at The Oval.

Moeen had announced his Test retirement even before the series began but decided to make a u-turn and return to red-ball cricket after getting a message from Ben Stokes.

The all-rounder urged Moeen to come back from retirement only for the Ashes and the latter obliged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Comes Back From Retirement For 2023 Ashes Series

But Moeen made it clear that he will delete Stokes's message if he texts him again, asking him to come back from retirement once more.

Moeen is going to hang up his boots along with teammate Stuart Broad, who said during the fifth Test that he would retire from international cricket after this series.

"If Stokesy messages me again I'm going to delete it," Moeen said after picking three crucial wickets in the final innings as England won the match and drew the Ashes series 2-2 in London.

Moeen and Chris Woakes's heroics with the ball helped England bowl out Australia for 334 after setting them a target of 383 to win in the final Test.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

But the Aussies retained the Ashes urn after having won the first two Tests while the fourth ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day's play.

Woakes was adjudged Man of the Match for his four-wicket haul in the final innings to go along with three scalps he bagged in the first.

"It's been an amazing few games. Nice to come into the side and contribute.

"The belief was there at 2-0 down that we could still in the series. Great experience in the dressing room. I think 2-2 is quite fitting," Woakes said after the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)