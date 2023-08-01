Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad Signs Off With A Six & Wicket Off His Last Balls In International Cricket

England fast bowler Stuart Broad retired from international cricket on Monday in style as the hosts defeated Australia on the final session of the fifth Ashes Test to draw the series 2-2 at The Oval in London.

Broad, who had said that he would hang up his boots after this match, signed off from the sport after having hit a six off the last ball he faced and with the final Aussie wicket to end his illustrious 16-year career.

The 37-year-old dismissed Alex Carey as Australia got bowled out for 334 while chasing a mammoth 383 for victory on the final day of the Ashes.

He is the only player in international cricket history to have retired with a six that he faced off the last ball and with a wicket off the final delivery bowled in this match as England won by 49 runs.

England however, could not bring back the Ashes Urn which will stay with Australia.

"It was absolutely wonderful, Woakes and Moeen set the tone unbelievably after the rain break. Once we got a couple we really began to believe. The crowd was so loud, we really jumped on the back of it. To take a couple of wickets to contribute to the team and win the Test match, it's really special.

"It's the only ball I've middled all year," Broad said about the last ball six in his batting career.

Broad retires as an all-time legend

Broad bows out as the fifth-most successful bowler in Test cricket with 604 wickets behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), his teammate James Anderson (690) and Anil Kumble (619).

But it wasn't just Broad who finished his career with this match as Moeen Ali too won't be playing Test cricket any more after having come back from retirement for the Ashes 2023.

"A word for Moeen as well, he's not officially announced he's moving on but to put in that performance and help England win will be a dream come true for him," Broad said of his teammate.