WATCH: Retiring Stuart Broad Recalls Getting Hit For 6 Sixes By Yuvraj Singh, Says 'I Wish That Didn't Happen'

Veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad will be remembered for a lot of things after he retires from international cricket on Monday but one memory which will always be stuck in his and every fan's mind long after he's gone will be the bashing he received at the hands of Yuvraj Singh in the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

Broad will bring down the curtains on his illustrious career for England after the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval in London.

He will leave the sport as one of the most successful bowlers of all time, who picked over 800 international wickets across formats including 602 in Test cricket alone.

But the six sixes that he conceded against former India all-rounder Yuvraj in Durban is still fresh in his memory.

And he reflected on that match in Durban after announcing his retirement after the third day's play on Saturday.

Broad explained how he coped with the episode and fought his way back to ultimately become a record-breaking bowler for England in Test cricket.

"Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learned a lot, I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I'd rushed my preparation, I didn't have any pre-ball routine, I didn't have any focus," the 37-year-old said.

'Made me the competitor I am to this day'

Broad then explained how he switched on his "warrior mode" after getting that hammering from Yuvraj.

"I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn't happen. What really helped me that it was a dead rubber, so I didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup.

"But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day, and has driven me forward a huge amount. Ultimately I think it's (about) that bouncebackability, and that ability to put bad days behind you," Broad added.

