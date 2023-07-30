From Trent Bridge To Wanderers; Here Are Six Best Spells Of Stuart Broad's Test Career

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
8/15 - Australia, Trent Bridge, 2015: Broad's iconic spell on the first morning at Trent Bridge during the Ashes was a game-changer. With England leading 2-1 and Anderson injured, Broad's superb 9.3-over spell dismantled Australia, getting all eight wickets caught in the slips, leading to a memorable moment with Ben Stokes.
6/17 - South Africa, Wanderers, 2016: Broad, dismantled South Africa's second innings, setting up an easy chase for England. Despite Proteas' top ICC Test ranking, Broad's exceptional 6/17 figures crushed their frontline batters, leading England to a series win.
5/5 - India, Trent Bridge, 2011: England dominated the series, winning 4-0 at home. India seemed strong in the second Test but collapsed when Broad's exceptional bowling secured a 5/5 spell, including a hat-trick. He ended with figures of 6/46, crushing India's resistance.
7/44 - New Zealand, Lord’s, 2013 In a classic England batting collapse, New Zealand faced a 239-run target in the first Test at Lord's, with two days remaining. However, Broad's exceptional performance, taking 7/44 in 11 overs, secured a 2-0 series win for England.
6/22 - Australia, Chester-le-Street, 2013 Broad's iconic moment at Trent Bridge is renowned, but his 2013 performance in Durham was perhaps even more remarkable. In just 9.3 overs, he devastated the Australian batting lineup, claiming 6/22 and securing the Ashes victory for England.
5/33 - South Africa, Headingley, 2012 Kevin Pietersen's stunning 149 and controversial text messages from the dressing room overshadowed Broad's extraordinary spell. Despite England's unlikely win attempt, Broad's crucial wickets, including AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis, left a lasting impression on the Proteas.