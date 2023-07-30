 Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad To Retire From International Cricket After 5th Test vs Australia
"Tomorrow will be my last game of cricket," Stuart Broad told Sky Sports after end of Day 3 of the 5th Ashes Test at The Oval on Saturday.

Stuart Broad. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has announced that the ongoing final Test match of the Ashes 2023 against Australia will be his last game of cricket as he will retire from the international sport after Day 5.

He took the decision on Friday evening and informed Joe Root and James Anderson before the start of Day 3 on Saturday.

"Tomorrow will be my last game of cricket," Broad told Sky Sports after the third day's play at The Oval in London.

Broad picked up two wickets in Australia's first innings to add to his tally of 600, which he completed in the fourth Test in Manchester last week.

"It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England badge as much as I have.

"And, I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have. It's been such a wonderful series to be a part of, and I've always wanted to finish at the top.

"And this series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I've been a part of," the 37-year-old added while trying to hold back tears.

Sir Stuart Broad's phenomenal numbers in Test cricket

He is the fifth highest wicket taker in Tests and the second English bowler after Anderson (690) to enter the elite club of 600 scalps. Both English bowlers are the only two pacers to have picked 600 wickets in Test cricket.

"I've been thinking about it for a while, a few weeks. England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me - I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team's way, I have a love affair with Ashes and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket.

"I told Stokesy last night and told the changing room this morning and to be honest, it just felt the right time and I didn't want friends or Nottinghamshire team-mates to see things that might come out, so I prefer to just say it now, and just give it a good crack for the last Australia innings.

"I have thought a lot about it, and even up till 8pm last night, I was 50/50. But when I went up to Stokesy's room and told him, I have felt really happy, since and content with everything I have achieved," Broad said.

Broad to bow out as an all-time legend

Broad has played 167 Test so far and never missed an Ashes match in England ever since he made his debut in the series in 2009.

Broad will bow out after having played 167 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, in one of which he was smacked for six sixes in an over nay India's Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Broad is the seventh highest wicket-taker overall in international cricket across formats with 843 scalps to his name out of which 178 came in ODIs and 65 in T20Is.

