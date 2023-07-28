 Watch: Marnus Labuschagne Walks Back Moments After Stuart Broad's Cheeky Bail Switch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Marnus Labuschagne Walks Back Moments After Stuart Broad's Cheeky Bail Switch

Watch: Marnus Labuschagne Walks Back Moments After Stuart Broad's Cheeky Bail Switch

Marnus Labuschagne's concentration was likely impacted as Stuart Broad makes a cheeky bail switch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
The action from Broad likely broke Labuschagne's concentration. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad made a cheeky bail change on day 2 of the final Ashes at the Kia Oval that acted as a precursor to a big moment for the hosts. Following that very moment, Marnus Labuschagne edged one to first slip, ending his rearguard of 82 deliveries, but only for 9 runs.

Read Also
'Pat And The Team Had Control Over The Weather': Aaron Finch Trolls Former England Cricketers As...
article-image

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the day as Labuschagne looked to defend one that had extra bounce. However, the right-hander's bat produced a thick edge and Joe Root pouched it with one hand to give Mark Wood his first wicket of the innings. Only a ball before that, Broad switched the bail for an unknown reason.

Labuschagne had played excellently on day 1 after Chris Woakes dismissed David Warner for 24. He took Australia to 61-1 alongside Usman Khawaja as Australia trailed by 222 runs. Despite missing a few catches, the tourists managed to limit England to 283 as Harry Brook top-scored with 85.

Read Also
Ashes 2023: Out Or Not Out? Steve Smith Survives Run-out Chance Through A Desperate Drive (Watch)
article-image

Australia take a narrow lead:

At the time of writing, the tourists trailed by only 5 runs even as they risked conceding over 100 runs. After losing only 1 wicket in the first session, Australia lost five in the next session, including the well-set Usman Khawaja for 47.

Steve Smith forged a handy half-century stand with captain Pat Cummins to take his side closer to the lead before falling for 71. The tourists need to avoid a defeat at the Kia Oval to win their first away Ashes series since 2001.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Marnus Labuschagne Walks Back Moments After Stuart Broad's Cheeky Bail Switch

Watch: Marnus Labuschagne Walks Back Moments After Stuart Broad's Cheeky Bail Switch

Ashes 2023: Out Or Not Out? Steve Smith Survives Run-out Chance Through A Desperate Drive (Watch)

Ashes 2023: Out Or Not Out? Steve Smith Survives Run-out Chance Through A Desperate Drive (Watch)

Asian Games 2023: Team India And Women Cricket Teams Secure Direct Qualification To Quarter-Finals

Asian Games 2023: Team India And Women Cricket Teams Secure Direct Qualification To Quarter-Finals

'He Is Recovering': Sakshi Provides Update About MS Dhoni During LGM Promotional Event (Watch)

'He Is Recovering': Sakshi Provides Update About MS Dhoni During LGM Promotional Event (Watch)

Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Retired From International Cricket? Instagram Bio Sparks Rumours Among Fans

Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Retired From International Cricket? Instagram Bio Sparks Rumours Among Fans