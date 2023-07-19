Stuart Broad Becomes Only 5th Bowler To 600 Test Wickets As Travis Head Falls While Hooking (WATCH)

Stuart Broad. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad joined the 600-wicket club on day 1 of the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The right-arm bowler did so by getting Travis Head in the first over after the tea break. Broad also became the second English bowler to achieve the milestone after James Anderson.

The incident occurred in the 50th over of the innings as Broad delivered a short ball, urging Head to take the bait and the left-handed batter did it. The South Australian played a hook shot but failed to keep it down as Joe Root took a simple catch at fine leg for 48.

Broad earlier claimed Australian opener Usman Khawaja for his 598th scalp by trapping him lbw in front. The right-arm seamer joins Anderson, Anil Kumble, Shane Warne, and Muttiah Muralitharan in the highest wicket-taker list in Test cricket.

Australian batters failed to convert starts as England keep chipping away:

Meanwhile, England have performed impressively after Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field first. While the tourists had a few 50-run stands and batters got starts, none of them were able to get to the magical three- figure mark. David Warner, coming into this match under massive scrutiny, made 32 before Chris Woakes nipped him out

Smith managed only 24 runs in the 3rd Test at Headingley, looked exceptional before Mark Wood trapped him lbw for 41 off 52 deliveries. Marnus Labuschagne, who scored his first fifty of the series, perished soon after that. Mitchell Marsh looked aggressive for his 51 off 60 balls before Jonny Bairstow's stunner behind the stumps ended his stay.

