Ashes 2023: England Name Unchanged 14-Man Squad For 4th Test Against Australia

The England men's cricket team on Tuesday named an unchanged 14-man squad for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia which will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 19.

The hosts trail 1-2 in the five-match series after losing the first-two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's before bouncing back in Headingley last week.

Jonny Bairstow remains the only wicketkeeper in the squad despite calls for Ben Foakes after the former shelled a few chances in the three Tests.

James Anderson, who was left out of the XI at Headingley, retains his place in the squad, although it remains to be seen if England play him in Manchester.

Dan Lawrence is the only backup batter in the squad despite the hosts losing Ollie Pope to injury. Lawrence hasn't played a Test since he featured against the West Indies in March last year, but the 25-year-old could be in contention for the game at Old Trafford.

Moeen Ali is almost certain to be in the XI being the lone spinner in the squad.

There are quite a few pacers vying for a place in the XI with Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in the squad, facing competition from Anderson and Josh Tongue.

England squad for fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood