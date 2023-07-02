Stuart Broad Slams Australia & Alex Carey Over Jonny Bairstow Stumping: 'The Worst Thing I've Seen'

With Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey hogging the limelight after affecting a contentious stumping to get Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second Ashes Test, Stuart Broad decided to give it back to him. A furious Broad had told Carey the words, 'you'll forever be remembered for that' when he walked out to bat. He also called it 'literally the worst thing I've seen in cricket'.

Bairstow's dismissal on day five has been a massive point of debate, with the cricketing fraternity divided over the same. During the 52nd over of the innings, the Yorkshire batter ducked a short-pitched delivery from Cameron Green. Unaware that the ball was still in play, Bairstow walked out of the crease, and Carey seized the opportunity and flicked an underarm throw. Bairstow looked befuddled as the on-field umpires sent it upstairs.

Third umpire Marais Erasmus decided to give it out much to the crowd's dismay. The Australians didn't receive the most auspicious reception after that as the crowd booed. The visiting side was also heckled by the members in the long room when the players headed inside for lunch.

Ben Stokes' 155 goes in vain as Australia go 2-0 up at Lord's:

Meanwhile, England fell 43 runs short of their target of 371 despite an extraordinary knock from their captain Ben Stokes. The 32-year-old all-rounder reached the magical three-figure mark with three consecutive sixes off Cameron Green, just moments before lunch.

The home side started the day at 114-4, needing 257 more to register one of their highest run-chases in the format. England went through the first hour unscathed, as Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes didn't face much trouble, unlike the top-order players. Josh Hazlewood, who came on to bowl after the drinks break, struck to remove Duckett for 83 and break a 132-run stand.