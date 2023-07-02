Ashes: Australia Asks MCC To Probe Incidents Of Player Abuse, Physical Contact With Usman Khawaja At Lord's

Cricket Australia on Sunday asked the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to look into the incidents of player abuse and physical contact during the lunch break on Day 5 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Australian players were subjected to boos and heckling by the English fans at the stadium. The players were allegedly abused by some members in the Lord's Long Room as well while they were making their way into the team dressing room at the home of cricket.

Bairstow's dismissal sparks massive row

The Aussies faced the ire of English cricket fans after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the first session of the final day.

Bairstow was given out stumped in the 52nd over of England's run chase when he ducked down a bouncer from Cameron Green and left his crease thinking that the ball was dead.

But wicketkeeper Alex Carey hit the stumps after collecting the ball with Bairstow stranded in the middle of the pitch. He didn't realise what was going on until the Aussies started appealing and the decision was referred to the TV umpire, who saw multiple replays and gave it Out.

Bairstow out stumped after leaving crease

The rules clearly state that the batter has to inform the opposition team fielders or the wicketkeeper or the on-field umpire that he is leaving the crease after every delivery.

But Bairstow did not make any signal or indication, thinking that the ball was dead after being collected by the wicketkeeper behind the stumps.

CA lodges complaint

This prompted some angry reactions from the fans and MCC members in the Long Room and they vented out their frustration at the Australian players, even though they were not at fault with the dismissal.

"Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test.

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area," Cricket Australia stated.