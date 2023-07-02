'Australia, That Is Pathetic': Piers Morgan On Jonny Bairstow's Controversial Run Out

Yet another controversy erupted in the Ashes 2023 on Sunday when Jonny Bairstow was run out by Alex Carey on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

The incident ocurred in the 52nd over of England's run chase when Bairstow ducked under the bouncer from Cameron Green off the last ball and left his crease to go towards the other end.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected the ball and hit the bullseye as he hit the stumps. The Aussies went up in appeal for a run out, leaving Bairstow shell-shocked.

The third umpire then saw multiple replays and gave it Out.

The rules clearly state that the batter has to inform the opposition team fielders or the wicketkeeper or the on-field umpire that he is leaving the crease after every delivery.

But Bairstow did not make any signal or indication, thinking that the ball was dead after being collected by the wicketkeeper behind the stumps.

The decision left him and the England team in shock. English cricket fans also vented their frustration on social media with Piers Morgan leading the way.

"You cannot be serious??!! Australia, that is pathetic. How can you possibly want to win an Ashes Test match like that?" Morgan tweeted.

Bairstow's dismissal left England reeling at 193 for 6, still 178 behind the target of 371 set by the Aussies after they got bowled out for 279 on Day 4.

