Watch: Jonny Bairstow Ran Out Under Controversial Circumstances In Second Ashes Test At Lord's

The second Ashes Test at Lord's continues to be marred by controversies, with Jonny Bairstow's run-out on day 5 being the talk of the town. Bairstow, who joined England captain Ben Stokes in the middle, was run out under contentious circumstances as Australian gloveman Alex Carey fired an underarm throw to run the keeper-batter out.

The dismissal occurred in the 52nd over of the innings as Green bowled a short-pitched delivery in the final ball of the over and Bairstow ducked it. However, the Yorkshire batter walked casually out of the crease while the ball supposedly was in play. Bairstow looked confused as the square leg umpire sent it upstairs as the words 'OUT' was displayed on the screen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Australians did not receive the most hospitable reception following the incident as the crowds started to boo them uncontrollably. It also broke the highly threatening partnership between Stokes, boosting Australia's chances of victory even more.

Read Also Nathan Lyon Arrives On Crutches Ahead Of Day 3 Of 2nd Ashes Test At Lord's

Josh Hazlewood provided Australia with the first breakthrough of the day:

Meanwhile, it was Josh Hazlewood, who gave the tourists their first breakthrough of day five at Lord's. The right-arm seamer fired a short-pitched delivery and Ben Duckett and he gloved that on the way through.

England started the day at 114-4, needing 257 more to win to register the highest run-chase at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The home side stumbled to 45-4 at one point on day 4 before Duckett and Stokes steadied the ship. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc finished with two wickets each to press victory for Australia.