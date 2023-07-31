 WATCH: Fans Pay Tribute To Stuart Broad On His Final Day In International Cricket By Wearing White Headbands
WATCH: Fans Pay Tribute To Stuart Broad On His Final Day In International Cricket By Wearing White Headbands

WATCH: Fans Pay Tribute To Stuart Broad On His Final Day In International Cricket By Wearing White Headbands

A spectator was spotted distributing Stuart Broad-like white headbands

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Fans pay tribute to Stuart Broad. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

With veteran England seamer Stuart Broad set to retire after the ongoing 5th Ashes Test at the Kia Oval in London, spectators have turned in massive numbers especially to see him for the final time in professional cricket. Hence, a spectator was spotted making bands, similar to the one Broad wears, from a cloth and distributing it to others.

Read Also
Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad To Retire From International Cricket After 5th Test vs Australia
article-image

The incident occurred early on day 5 of the fifth Ashes Test when England were about to take the field. Since the 37-year-old's retirement announcement, the crowd has been entirely behind Broad and are keen to for him to on a high.

Since making his Test debut in 2007, Broad has been one of the primary bowlers in England's seam-bowling attack in Tests. During the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, the veteran became only the 4th bowler in Test cricket to take 600 wickets and became only 2nd Englishman to reach that landmark after James Anderson.

Read Also
Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Oval Test Heads For Thrilling Finish With Australia 249 Away
article-image

Stuart Broad feels he has achieved everything there is to achieve in the game:

In his retirement statement after day 3 at the Oval, Broad stated that he always wanted to finish at the top of his game and that he loves the sport to the core even to this date.

"I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of. I thought a lot about it and even up to last night I wasn't sure, but once I went to Stokesy's room and told him, I felt really happy and content with everything I've achieved in the game."

Australia are currently 238-3, chasing a mammoth 384 on day 5 of the Oval Test.

