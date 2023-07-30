Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Oval Test Heads For Thrilling Finish With Australia 249 Away

Both Usman Khawaja and David Warner have passed 50s. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Australia requiring 249 more runs to seal a record-breaking run-chase at the Kia Oval, the 2023 Ashes series will move to day 5 as an intriguing finish beckons. Contrary to expectations, the visitors have made a brilliant start to their steep target of 384 and stand a realistic chance of winning the series.

The day started with Australia giving a guard of honour to the retiring Stuart Broad, who added the only six runs for them in the morning. James Anderson tried to play some extravagant shots and lost his scalp to Todd Murphy while going for the reverse sweep. It still set Australia a daunting 384 to win.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner were under massive pressure as English bowlers got favorable conditions alongside a day full of rest. However, Warner survived the opening burst from Stuart Broad to reach his 2nd fifty of the series and giving himself the chance of finishing on his own terms in Sydney next year against Pakistan.

Usman Khawaja becomes the top run-getter for the series:

At the other end, Usman Khawaja also looked solid and not a lot troubled by James Anderson and Joe Root - both of whom sent down almost the majority overs in the day. The duo sent down 19 overs between them even as the likes of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes were their most threatening bowlers in the first innings.

Khawaja reached his fifty in a streaky way as he edged a delivery from Mark Wood in the gap between slip and gully. With his unbeaten 69, the left-hander also became the highest run-getter of the series, leaving behind Zak Crawley, whose tally sits at 480.

Rain ruins the second half of day 4 as it leaves all three results possible on day 5:

Following the first hour of the second session, it began pouring down heavily. While the showers briefly stopped, it resumed again and left massive puddles on the pitch, making it impossible for the players to return the field.

Nevertheless, the Ashes 2023 is likely to get the fitting ending it deserves. It leaves the Australians needing a gettable 249 to win in 98 overs with all 10 wickets intact. England equally have the opportunity to bowl Australia out and deny them a landmark series win.

