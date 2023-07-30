Yuvraj Singh, Who Hit Stuart Broad For 6 Sixes In An Over, Pays Tribute To Retiring England Legend: 'Take A Bow'

Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement from professional cricket after day 3 of 5th Ashes Test at the Kia Oval in London. The former left-handed batter labelled the 37-year-old seamer as one of the most 'feared red-ball bowlers' in the world.

The history between Yuvraj and Broad goes back to the 2007 T20 World Cup when the southpaw smashed the then young right-arm bowler for six sixes in an over. Yuvraj went on to smash the fastest fifty in T20I cricket as England lost that game comfortably.

However, fast forward to the present, Broad has established himself as one of the best bowlers in Test cricket, especially in Ashes cricket. The 3rd Ashes Test in Leeds saw the Nottinghamshire seamer become only the fourth bowler to take 600 Test wickets and only the 2nd bowler in that list after James Anderson.

The 41-year-old took to his official Instagram handle and posted the caption:

'Take a bow @stuartbroad 🙇🏻‍♂️ Congratulations on an incredible Test career 🏏👏 one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!'

Stuart Broad reflects on his six sixes off Yuvraj Singh's batting:

Reflecting on that moment, Broad hoped it didn't happen, but thinks that drove him to be a better performer and stick in international cricket for 17 years. He stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? [22] I learnt loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment. Ultimately, of course, I wish that didn't happen. I think what really helped me was it was a dead rubber, so it didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup or something. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount."

