 England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Added To Test squad For 2023 Ashes Series
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has withdrawn his Test retirement and has returned for the 2023 Ashes series.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Moeen Ali celebrates a wicket with Ben Stokes. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a significant development ahead of the 2023 Ashes series, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has sparked a comeback to the Test side. The veteran cricketer has been announced as replacement for the injured left-arm spinner Jack Leach and has come out of retirement to help England regain the urn that they last held in 2015.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) had reportedly approached the Warwickshire all-rounder as Leach picked up a back stress fracture during their ten-wicket win over Ireland at Lord's. As a result, the Somerset spinner will miss the entire series. Moeen has previously featured in three Ashes series, but retired from Test cricket in September 2021. He declined an offer to return to the Whites for England before the Test series in Pakistan last year.

The 35-year-old has taken 195 scalps in 64 Tests and has also scored 2918 runs. However, he doesn't have an encouraging record against Australia, picking up only 20 scalps in 11 Tests at 64.65. Moeen has also managed only 476 runs at 25.05.

Robert Key wishes Moeen Ali good luck for the Ashes series:

England men's cricket managing director Robert Key underlined that Moeen is excited to join the Test squad and expects the all-rounder to bolster it with his experience. Key said, as quoted in England cricket's official wesbite:

"We reached out to Mo (Moeen Ali) early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign.”

The Test squad will report to Birmingham on June 12th and are due to practice at Edgbaston from the 13th.

