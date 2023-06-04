Ben Stokes becomes first captain in Test history to win without batting, bowling or wicketkeeping as England crush Ireland

Ben Stokes was rewarded for his daring second innings declaration as England sealed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Day 5 of the first Test on Monday | AFP

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday made history in Test cricket despite not contributing much with either bat or ball as his team defeated Ireland by 10 wickets in a one-off match played at Lord's.

Stokes became the first captain in Test history to win a match without batting, bowling or keeping wickets as England decimated their Irish neighbours inside three days in London.

Ollie Pope's record-breaking double-hundred drives England

Ireland got bowled out for 172 in their first innings and then saw England amass 524 in their first innings thanks to a double century from Ollie Pope and 182 from Ben Duckett.

After taking a lead of 352 runs in the first innings, England bowled out the Irish for 362 in their second outing and needed just 11 runs to win the match.

Broad 7 Tongue star with the ball

Debutant Josh Tongue, who went wicketless in the first innings after Stuart Broad's five-for, picked his own five-wicket in the second innings to star with the ball for the hosts.

Openers Zak Crawley and Duckett then took just 4 balls to finish the match at the Home of Cricket.

Stokes did not bowl in either of Ireland's innings due to his knee injury and never got the chance to bat either as England had declared their first innings after the loss of four wickets and didn't need his services in the second innings either.

Stokes reacts on England's win

Stokes credited Ireland for putting a firm fight in the second innings, saying it gave him an idea of the conditions and what they can expect when Australia come visiting.

"Thought Ireland came out and showed grit and determination. Gives us a little insight into what we might have to do against Australia. It got flatter as it went on.

"Trying to take the game on in our own way allowed us to potentially bowl them out without batting again. Ireland had to get a really good score to put us under pressure. Good test and credit to Ireland," Stokes said after the match.