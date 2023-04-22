 IPL 2023: Ben Stokes still sidelined, no concerns around Dhoni's injury says CSK head coach Stephen Fleming
IPL 2023: Ben Stokes still sidelined, no concerns around Dhoni's injury says CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

MS Dhoni is "managing his (knee) injury well and is completely fine", said Chennai Super Kings' coach Stephen Fleming, allaying fears over the CSK skipper's availability going ahead in the IPL 2023 season.

Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings' coach Stephen Fleming recently provided an update on the status of their captain MS Dhoni's knee injury, putting to rest any concerns regarding his availability for the upcoming IPL 2023 matches. Fleming confirmed that Dhoni has been managing his injury well and is in good health.

Ben Stokes still sidelined

On the other hand, English all-rounder Ben Stokes will remain unavailable for selection for another week due to a toe injury. He has missed four matches so far, having played only the first two games for CSK this season.

Following CSK's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, Fleming's statement is a welcome relief for the team and its fans. The coach's assurance about Dhoni's fitness should give the team a boost going into the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. However, the absence of Ben Stokes is undoubtedly a blow to the team's prospects, and they will be hoping for his swift recovery.

Ben Stokes has suffered an injury setback and will be out for a week," Fleming said at the post-match press conference after CSK beat SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets here on Friday night.

"Stokes, just a setback, I'm not going to go into it, but it's not major. It's just that he's close. He's working really hard to get it right, can't fault that at all. So he just needs a little bit of luck," he added.

No concerns about Dhoni's fitness

Fleming said Dhoni has been "managing his injury well" and there is no concern with him.

"MS is completely fine. He is managing his injury well. He is available. He always keeps the team first. If he knows he can't contribute because of injury, he would have sat out himself. There is no concern with him," Fleming said.

Fleming said that Dhoni doesn't get enough credit for the work he does behind the stumps, calling him an "absolute craftsman" there.

