 CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube reveals message from Dhoni that fired him up this IPL season: 'Just be fearless...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCSK all-rounder Shivam Dube reveals message from Dhoni that fired him up this IPL season: 'Just be fearless...'

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube reveals message from Dhoni that fired him up this IPL season: 'Just be fearless...'

Although Dube has scored 134 runs in five matches at an average of 26.80, playing in a tricky position for the franchise, he believes he can do better. However, he attributes his ability to put runs on the board this season to the trust and support he has received from his captain

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has consistently been able to bring out the best performance from their players. Despite being criticized by some for their strategy and recruitment over the years, they have achieved remarkable success on the cricket field. Currently, in the IPL 2023 season, CSK is positioned third in the points table with three wins in five matches.

Dhoni the mentor

One of their star players this season has been all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has consistently delivered good performances. Dube credits his captain, MS Dhoni, for his form this season and revealed that Dhoni's message fired him up for the season.

Although Dube has scored 134 runs in five matches at an average of 26.80, playing in a tricky position for the franchise, he believes he can do better. However, he attributes his ability to put runs on the board this season to the trust and support he has received from his captain.

Read Also
Inside the lavish homes of CSK players: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja
article-image
Read Also
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's epic on field battle followed by brilliant camaraderie in post...
article-image

Dube gets candid

In a video shared by CSK, Dube disclosed that the most encouraging and motivating message he received this season was from Dhoni.

"Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) once told me something and those are the most encouraging and motivating words for me. 'You're good just be fearless'," revealed the southpaw.

Further in the video, Dube also called the last IPL season as the best in his career so far.

"The last IPL was the best IPL of my career till now. I got the chance to show what I can do. When I played against LSG. I've got the confidence that I can achieve something at this level. And I felt that can be the cricketer which I think I am. And after the innings.

"I started feeling that. I can score runs at this stage. And the position where I bat gives me enough time. I have a lot of chances and that gave me a lot of self-confidence. And the innings 95 against RCB was a great confidence booster for me," he said.

Read Also
Watch: CSK captain MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL retirement, says 'lots of time to...'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: MS Dhoni's wins toss and opts to bowl against Aiden...

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: MS Dhoni's wins toss and opts to bowl against Aiden...

PCB officially sends hybrid model proposal to host Asia Cup matches involving India at neutral...

PCB officially sends hybrid model proposal to host Asia Cup matches involving India at neutral...

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube reveals message from Dhoni that fired him up this IPL season: 'Just be...

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube reveals message from Dhoni that fired him up this IPL season: 'Just be...

IPL 2023: Cops recover bats and equipment of Delhi Capitals players, David Warner says 'culprits...

IPL 2023: Cops recover bats and equipment of Delhi Capitals players, David Warner says 'culprits...

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli ignores West-Indian duo of Andre Russel & Kieron Pollard to pick greatest...

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli ignores West-Indian duo of Andre Russel & Kieron Pollard to pick greatest...