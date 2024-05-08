IPL 2024, DC vs RR: Top Performers From Match 56 As Delhi Capitals Emerge Victorious To Keep Hopes Alive For Playoffs

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 08, 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk was brutal with the bat as he played a brilliant knock of 50 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 250
Abhishek Porel found his rhythm and played an innings of 65 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 180.56
Tristan Stubbs stepped for DC in death overs and played a cameo innings of 41 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 205. His knock helped the team post a solid total of 221/8 in 20 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin was the best bowler for RR as he finished the figures of 3/24 in 4 fours. He picked the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel and Axar Patel
Khaleel Ahmed provided an early breakthrough for DC by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4
Jos Buttler's poor run of form continued as he was dismissed for 19 at 67/2
Sanju Samson played a brilliant innings of 84 off 46 balls until his controverisal dismissal call by the third umpire
Sanju Samson had an argument with the umpire over controversial decision by the third umpire for the boundary catch by Shai Hope
Mukesh Kumar picked two crucial wickets of Sanju Samson and Rovman Powell to turn the game around for DC
Kuldeep Yadav was the best bowler for DC as he finished figures of 2/25 in four overs. He picked the wickets of Donovan Ferreira (1) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2)
With a 20-run win over RR, DC keep their hopes alive for playoffs
