WATCH: Ben Stokes Drops Steve Smith's Catch In 'Herschelle Gibbs' Moment; Fans Say He's 'Gifted Australia The Ashes'

Drama unfolded on Day 5 of the final Ashes Test between England and Australia when home team captain Ben Stokes dropped a crucial catch of Steven Smith due to his premature celebration and excitement at the wicket on Monday.

The incident occurred in the final over before the Lunch break with Australia's score reading 237 for 3.

Moeen Ali delivered a flighted delivery on off-stump which Smith tried to defend but misjudged the bounce and turn. The ball brushed his left glove and looped up in the air towards leg slip where Stokes was stationed.

Stokes timed his jump to perfection and caught the ball. But just as he landed on the ground, he started to celebrate and lost control of the ball. His hand hit his right knee and the ball popped out and fell on the ground.

Even Stokes realised that he made a huge mistake but he still referred the decision to the TV umpire by taking the DRS, on the insistence of his teammates and Moeen Ali.

But the third umpire Nitin Menon called it Not Out as Stokes wasn't in full control of the ball after completing the catch. England also lost the review due to Stokes's mistake.

Stokes does a Herschelle Gibbs

The video of the incident immediately went viral on social media with fans trolling Stokes for his 'Herschelle Gibbs moment' as it reminded them of a similar dropped catch of Steve Waugh by the former South African cricketer against Australia during the 1999 World Cup in England.

Rain plays spoilsport again

Australia went into the first break at 238 for 3, still 146 runs away from the target of 384 set by England.

Smith (40*) and Travis Head (31*) were set to resume the chase but rain has delayed the start of the second session at The Oval.

Australia, who retained the Ashes after the drawn fourth Test in Manchester, lead the 5-match series 2-1.

