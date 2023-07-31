'Keen To Go On For A Few More Ashes Series': Australia batting Coach's Cheeky Remark On David Warner As Stuart Broad Retires

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Australian team's batting coach Michael Di Venuto joked that David Warner might look to prolong his Test career as Stuart Broad has bowed out of international cricket. However, the former Australian cricketer was in awe of the veteran's half-century on day 4 of the 5th Ashes Test at the Kia Oval.

Warner, who has lost his wicket to Broad 17 times, has been under immense pressure to keep his spot in the Test team, made a gutsy fifty in an unbroken 135-run stand with Usman Khawaja in Australia's pursuit of 384. It was also the left-hander's 2nd half-century of the series, having scored his first at Lord's and followed it up with a string of low scores.

Speaking at a press conference after day 4, Di Venuto reflected that Warner has looked to score in this tour, unlike the 2019 series, but lamented the poor decisions after getting off to starts. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he stated:

"I think he's pretty keen to go on for a few more Ashes series now. On this tour he has looked to be positive most of the time on his feet. We have seen plenty of energy out of the crease. He has made some really good starts, and just generally made a poor decision when he has been dismissed. The way he has been playing, it has been a little out of character when he has been dismissed. So far in this innings he has looked really good, made some good decisions, and played really nicely."

Michael Di Venuto praises Australia's openers for raising a 100-run stand in a steep chase:

The 49-year-old also reflected that Khawaja and Warner went with their business as expected and observed that conditions aren't that hard to bat on.

"They have put some starts together through the series. To get a 100-run start when we are chasing 380 was an outstanding effort. Conditions had a lot to do with it today. It's a very good batting wicket out there. Absolutely a little swing and seam at times, but generally really good batting conditions. We saw a little bit of spin out of the rough to the left-handers but you would expect that. Our guys played really well."

Should Australia chased down 384, it will be the highest successful run-chase in Tests at the Oval.