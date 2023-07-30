Ashes 2023: Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman's 'Dream' Comes True As He Watches ENG vs AUS 5th Test At The Oval

Hugh Jackman. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman was present at the Kia Oval in London during day 4 of the 5th Ashes Test. The 54-year-old took to his Instagram handle and stated that it was always his dream to watch an Ashes Test match live and thanked Surrey Cricket Club for giving him the opportunity.

With the fifth and final Test sitting at a knife's edge, the venue was packed with fans. Stuart Broad's final professional game and James Anderson's 41st birthday have added further vigour to the occasion. It's worth noting that Jackman was also present during the recent Wimbledon 2023 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, with the former emerging triumphant.

Jackman took to Instagram and posted the caption that read:

"I dreamt of this moment as a kid. Never believed it would happen. If I could go back in time, I’d tell that scrawny little kid … believe it! Beyond excited to be here. Thank you @surreycricket and @kiaovalevents for having us!"

David Warner and Usman Khawaja start well after England set them 384 to win:

England were bowled out for 395 after resuming on 389-9, with Todd Murphy bagging Stuart Broad for his 4th wicket of the innings. As a result, they set Australia a daunting 384 to win.

However, contrary to expectations, Usman Khawaja and David Warner have looked solid, putting on 135, with both the veteran openers registering half-centuries. In the process, Khawaja also left behind his counterpart, Zak Crawley to ensure he will finish as the top run-getter in the series.

England trail the series by 2-1, with their only win coming in the 3rd Test at Headingley in Leeds. Australia won the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's. However, their hopes of securing their first series win on English soil since 2001 lie in the hands of the Aussie batters.

