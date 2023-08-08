ICC World Cup 2023: Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat Set For Tie-Breaker To Get Extra-Pacer's Berth

The national selection committee will have its task cut out as it would have to choose between Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat for the extra fast bowler's slot in the 15-member India squad for the World Cup, starting October 5.

As per ICC rule, every team has to submit its initial squad of 15 by September 5 but the final submission can be done by September 27, and a country is allowed to make as many changes as possible between the initial and final submission.

Interestingly, the Australia series ends on September 27, the day of the final submission.

Therefore, one shouldn't be surprised if India carry around 16 to 18 members for both the Asia Cup and Australia home series before zeroing in on the final squad.

Plenty of time for Unadkat & Shardul to prove their mettle

So Unadkat and Shardul will certainly get their share of chances during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the three-match home series against Australia (both in September), serving as a pre-cursor to the World Cup.

India's World Cup campaign against Australia starts in Chennai on October 8, which is exactly two months from this date, and the squad composition looks far from settled at the moment.

While the availability of injured batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer would certainly make India one of the serious title contenders, it is the bowling combination on low and slow decks which will decide the team's run during the marquee event.

Vacant positions in Team India

There are two bones of contention -- the extra seamer's slot and the third spinner's spot in the fifteen.

But, in the case of speed merchants, it wouldn't be as straightforward as one envisages.

Jasprit Bumrah is coming back from a lower-back stress fracture but even at 80 percent fitness, Bumrah will be playing the World Cup and so will Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

With Hardik Pandya also filling up the fourth fast bowler's slot and is expected to bowl at least six to eight overs per game if not 10, the reserve pacer's slot becomes important.

Shardul, India's man with the golden arm

In terms of performance and quality, Shardul is way ahead and has again proved his mettle in the Caribbean with eight wickets in three ODIs but Unadkat's advantage is being a left-arm seamer in this set-up.

With Arshdeep Singh, a left-armer with better skill-sets, shunted to the Asian Games T20 squad, Unadkat is very much in the scheme of things as he adds variation despite his lack of pace.

Also since the team management has carried Unadkat for so long, it is imperative that he is considered for the big occasion.

Mukesh Kumar also in fray

Another option is Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar, who has impressed one and all with his work ethic but even he has been picked for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, which ends on October 7, provided India qualify for the gold medal match.

The third spinner's slot could be a more straightforward choice with Axar Patel miles ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal at the moment, although his skill-set is quite similar to Ravindra Jadeja, who is expected to start in all of India's games.

But Axar's better batting abilities and the team management's distinct lack of interest to try Chahal during the West Indies ODIs is an indicator.

