'It Has Always Been The Case': Shikhar Dhawan On Narrative Around India-Pakistan World Cup Games

Out-of-favour Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has opened up on the magnitude of pressure and intensity while playing against Pakistan in World Cups. The left-handed batter admitted that the narrative has always been for India to win against Pakistan, regardless of a World Cup victory.

When it comes to 50-over World Cups, Pakistan have never beaten India in 7 attempts since 1992. The Men in Green's only World Cup win over their arch-rivals came in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai when Babar Azam and co. emerged victorious by 10 wickets.

Speaking in a video uploaded by Star Sports, Dhawan hopes India can lift the trophy this year, but remains wary of Pakistan's prowess and the pressure involved in playing against them.

"It has always been the case of ‘Whether or not you win the World Cup, don’t lose to Pakistan’ (laughs). But winning the World Cup is also important and by God’s grace hopefully we will. There’s definitely excitement (while playing Pakistan) but also a lot of pressure. There’s definitely a satisfying feeling playing against them when the match ends. Whenever I have played Pakistan, we have won mostly. The intensity on the field is also high, but there’s also some light chat with them."

Shikhar Dhawan has an outstanding ODI record against Pakistan:

Dhawan might no longer be in the scheme of things for Team India, he is a prolific batter and enjoyed playing against Pakistan. The southpaw has mustered 380 runs 7 ODIs averaging 54.80 against the Men in Green.

The Delhi-born cricketer's form with the bat was also promising during the 2019 World Cup in England. He peeled off a match-winning hundred against Australia but a finger injury ruled him out of the remaining matches of the tournament.

