'No Space For Him In The Top 4': Ravichandran Ashwin Not Optimistic Of Sanju Samson's World Cup Prospects

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most astute readers of the game and offered his thoughts on Sanju Samson's chances of playing in the 2023 World Cup. With Samson more suitable for No.3 and No.4 spots in one-day cricket, Ashwin doesn't believe his Rajasthan Royals captain will get a spot in India's World Cup squad.

Samson, who has been in the fringes for a long time, got an opportunity in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The Kerala-born cricketer played in the second game and failed, but counterattacked with 51 in the 3rd as the Men in Blue won by 200 runs after piling on 351 in their 50 overs. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has again been pushed onto the back foot after failing in the first two T20Is in the Caribbean.

"When it comes to IPL, he bats at number three or four largely" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ashwin reflected that Samson has batted in the middle-order in the West Indies, unlike in the IPL, when he plays as a top-order batter. However, the 36-year-old stated that India's top four is settled and that he is likely to get an opportunity only during the 2027 edition.

"The other player who got a chance was Sanju Samson. He scored a fifty in the ODI series. In the T20I match, he scored 12 off 12. He got a role in the middle-order. When it comes to IPL, he bats at number three or four largely. Mind you, he has got a very good record in ODIs. A very good average and he scored a 50 in the third ODI as well. And he took down spin as soon as he came in, and that’s his specialty."

"When it comes to Team India, the number 3 and 4 slot is not open. Given Sanju’s ability and talent, we know he can change the course of he game at any point. He is a very good guy and we all want good for him. But the role we expect from Sanju when it comes to Team India is different. There is no space for him in the Top 4. Whether there will be a spot for him after the World Cup or after one or two years after the World Cup, we will have to wait and watch."

India will lock horns against the West Indies in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday.