The Reason Behind Suryakumar Yadav Sporting Sanju Samson's Jersey in IND vs. WI 1st ODI Revealed

During India's first ODI against West Indies at the Kensington Oval, the absence of Sanju Samson on the field caught the attention of social media when Suryakumar Yadav was seen sporting Samson's number 9 jersey. This wasn't the first time an Indian player had donned a teammate's jersey, but fans were curious to know the reason behind this choice.

Unfortunate incident leaves fans confused

As reported by the Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav did not receive his usual 'Large' size jersey for the match. Due to a delay in the arrival of the jersey that would fit him, he had to make do with Samson's jersey while going out to bat. This was an unusual situation for the number 1 ranked T20I batter in the world, who typically prefers to wear a 'large' size jersey. Although he agreed to participate in a photo shoot wearing the smaller-sized jersey, he requested a new kit.

However, according to ICC regulations, players are not allowed to tape their names on the back of the jersey. Consequently, Suryakumar had no other option but to play in Samson's kit as he was not part of the playing XI for that match. The Indian management had chosen Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper, leading to Sanju Samson's exclusion from the team.

Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav might have to wear another teammate's jersey in the second ODI as well. The BCCI has sent Surya's jersey along with the Indian players selected for the T20 team, but it will take time for the replacements to reach the Caribbean.

It's worth noting that Suryakumar was not the only player facing issues with the size of his jersey. Several other players had also complained to the management about the same problem, and they too would receive replacements. However, they will have to continue using the same kits until after the second ODI, which will be held at the same venue on Saturday.

