Sanju Samson left speechless after RR 59-all out vs RCB in IPL 2023: 'I do not have an answer'

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was at a loss for words to describe his team's batting performance in the crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday.

Chasing 172 for victory, the Royals were bowled out for 59 in just 10.3 overs by the Royal Challengers.

This happened after RCB posted 171 for 5 on the board thanks to half-centuries from skipper Faf du Plessis (55) and Glenn Maxwell (54).

Wayne Parnell led the way with 3 for 10 while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma grabbed a couple of wickets each after Mohammed Siraj started the carnage with the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first over.

RR's total was the third lowest in IPL history and their second second lowest in the league after the 58-all out against the same opposition in IPL 2009 in Cape Town.

Barring Shimron Hetmyer's 35 and Joe Root's 10, none of the other batter's managed to score in double digits.

In-form openers Jaiswal and Jos Buttler both scored a duck, so did Ravichandran Ashwin and last batter KM Asif.

"We usually go hard in the powerplay but that did not quite happen today. It will take some time to assess our display.

"Today, it did not work out. Credit has to go out to the RCB bowlers and their teammates. Their energy was great and they really wanted to win this game.

"I was thinking about it and where it went wrong. Sorry, I do not have an answer for that," Samson said in the post-match presentation when asked to comment on his team's batting failure.

The margin of defeat means the Royals' net run rate has taken a severe beating even as RCB leapfrogged them on the points table to be placed fifth with 12 points, while RR, stranded on 12 points, dropped to sixth.