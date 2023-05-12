 'Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat bhai, Rohit bhai': Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that he keeps talking to the Indian cricket legends about his game whenever he gets an opportunity

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Yashasvi Jaiswal | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has credited his sensational run of form in the IPL 2023 to speaking to experienced players consistently. Jaiswal revealed that he keeps talking to the legends about how to remain calm and level-headed, regardless of the circumstances.

The youngster has now scored 575 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He is the first Indian hitter to reach 500 runs this season, behind Faf du Plessis by one run in the orange cap race. He missed out on his second IPL ton by just two runs in Thursday's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, but scored the fastest fifty.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the 21-year-old claimed:

"I always try to be in the zone and remain in the atmosphere. I have many experienced legendary players around me. Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat bhai, Rohit bhai, Jos bhai, Sanju bhai on how to keep my mind calm, what to think."

Yashasvi Jaiswal labels this innings as a highly memorable one:

Speaking about his 47-ball 98*, Jaiswal commented that he could sense things falling in place when he walked out to bat and tried to keep his focus going.

"I will remember this innings for a long time in my life. It was very intense. When I went to bat, I felt I had very less time and suddenly I felt 'sab sahi jaa raha hai'. I thought I should continue playing like this. It's one of my memorable knocks. My thumb rule is on my routine and the process, it matters a lot to me. I try my best to keep my focus on that and keep learning every match. It's very important as I have to take my game forward."

The Royals are now in pole position to seal a playoff spot this year.

'Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat bhai, Rohit bhai': Yashasvi Jaiswal

