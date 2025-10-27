 Watch: Victor Wembenyama Makes Double Block & Hits Logo 3 Pointer During Spurs vs Nets NBA Game
Watch: Victor Wembenyama Makes Double Block & Hits Logo 3 Pointer During Spurs vs Nets NBA Game

Wembanyama finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and six blocks as Spurs beat Nets 118–107.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
Image: San Antonio Spurs/X

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembenyama stunned everyone by pulling off a two-way brilliance during San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets game. At the end of the second quarter, Wembanyama took over defensively by swatting a shot from Noah Clowney, then rejecting another shot by Terance Mann a second later. The Spurs pushed the ball down the floor to an open Wembanyama, who ripped a three-pointer from the end of the centre court logo in San Antonio.

Wembanyama dominates as Spurs fend off Nets Comeback bid

The San Antonio Spurs rode another standout performance from Victor Wembanyama to outlast the Brooklyn Nets 118–107 on Sunday night at Frost Bank Center, holding off a furious late rally to remain unbeaten at 3–0.

Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas came out firing, slicing through the Spurs’ defense to score 11 points in the opening minutes. But while he set the tone early, Brooklyn’s shooting betrayed them as the first quarter wore on. The Nets forced seven turnovers allowing San Antonio to pull ahead 31–24 behind Keldon Johnson’s 11 points.

Then came the Wembanyama takeover. After scoring only from the line in the first quarter, the 7-foot-4 sensation erupted for 18 points in the second. The Spurs caught fire from distance, burying all eight of their three-point attempts in the quarter and help the team take commanding 69–48 lead.

Brooklyn’s woes deepened when Thomas stayed in the locker room briefly after suffering a cut above his eye late in the half. By the time he returned, San Antonio’s lead had stretched the leacd to 26. But the Nets refused to fold. A blistering 17–1 run cut the deficit to single digits, and by the early fourth quarter, Jalen Wilson’s three-pointer had pushed Brooklyn ahead 91–90 .

Thomas finished with 40 points in a dazzling individual effort, but his two missed triples in the closing minutes stalled the comeback. Wembanyama steadied San Antonio with key free throws and a pair of late layups that sealed the win after a Nets turnover in the final seconds.

Wembanyama finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and six blocks. Rookie guard Dylan Harper added 20 points, six boards, and eight assists as the Spurs continued their unbeaten start. Brooklyn dropped to 0–3 despite Thomas’s 40-point night.

