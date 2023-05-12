Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was in awe of Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal following his unbeaten 47-ball 98 against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on Thursday at the Eden Gardens. Kohli posted a story on his official Instagram handle, stating that the youngster played some of the best shots he has seen.

Yashasvi Jaiswal slams the fastest fifty in IPL history:

Jaiswal, opening the innings with Jos Buttler, got the Royals off to a rollicking start in pursuit of 150. The 21-year-old started the carnage with a 26-run over off captain Nitish Rana's off-spin and went on to slam the fastest fifty in IPL history (13 balls). He got to the mark in the third over of the run-chase with a single off Shardul Thakur.

Meanwhile, Kohli captioned his story by posting a photo of Jaiswal, saying:

"Wow this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal28."

Virat Kohli praises Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Credits: Instagram)

Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals he was not thinking about scoring a hundred:

During the post-match presentation, the southpaw stated that his concentration is on the process and that his major focus during the game was improving Royals' net run-rate.

"I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. That's how I think. Nice feeling that we have won. It's not like everything happened right but I try my best and. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I'm telling myself is as well. The shot with which I won is what's most pleasing because I'm learning to play till the end and win it for the team. That's my motto. I'm blessed, grateful and trying my best. I just wanted to make the NRR higher and not thinking about hundred."

The crushing nine-wicket win propelled the inaugural IPL champions to third in the points table.