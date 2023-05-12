 "Some of the best batting I've seen in a while" - Virat Kohli hails Yashasvi Jaiswal after his breathtaking 98 against KKR
Virat Kohli has been in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal after his exploits against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was in awe of Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal following his unbeaten 47-ball 98 against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on Thursday at the Eden Gardens. Kohli posted a story on his official Instagram handle, stating that the youngster played some of the best shots he has seen.

article-image

Yashasvi Jaiswal slams the fastest fifty in IPL history:

Jaiswal, opening the innings with Jos Buttler, got the Royals off to a rollicking start in pursuit of 150. The 21-year-old started the carnage with a 26-run over off captain Nitish Rana's off-spin and went on to slam the fastest fifty in IPL history (13 balls). He got to the mark in the third over of the run-chase with a single off Shardul Thakur.

Meanwhile, Kohli captioned his story by posting a photo of Jaiswal, saying:

"Wow this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent @yashasvijaiswal28."

article-image
Virat Kohli praises Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Virat Kohli praises Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Credits: Instagram)

Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals he was not thinking about scoring a hundred:

During the post-match presentation, the southpaw stated that his concentration is on the process and that his major focus during the game was improving Royals' net run-rate.

"I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. That's how I think. Nice feeling that we have won. It's not like everything happened right but I try my best and. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I'm telling myself is as well. The shot with which I won is what's most pleasing because I'm learning to play till the end and win it for the team. That's my motto. I'm blessed, grateful and trying my best. I just wanted to make the NRR higher and not thinking about hundred."

The crushing nine-wicket win propelled the inaugural IPL champions to third in the points table.

