'Going to become a household name': Brett Lee on KKR star Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has backed Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh to become a household name in the near future. Lee's verdit came after the left-hander hit the winning runs in Monday's game against the Punjab Kings.

Arshdeep Singh gives a freebie to Rinku Singh:

The contest came down to the final over as the Knight Riders required four runs to win off the final, with Arshdeep Singh bowling it. The left-arm seamer sent down a thigh-high full toss as Rinku found the gap between deep fine leg and deep backward square leg.

Lee labelled Rinku as an entertainer and hailed him for making fans fall in love with the game.

"He’s given them every reason to fall in love with Rinku Singh. He’s a match-winner, he’s an entertainer, he goes out there and he wins. It’s exciting to see a young player coming through doing that. He’s going to become a household name and is playing some decent cricket," the New South Welshman said, as quoted by India Today.

Parthiv Patel praises Rinku Singh's ability to thrive under pressure:

Former Indian keeper-batter Parthiv Patel observed that the youngster has shouldered the responsibilities quite well, saying:

"He has a massive responsibility. Performing under pressure is very important. As a player, it shows the way you think and what your mindset is. We’ve seen the skill Rinku Singh has when he hit those five sixes in an over but today, it was more challenging."

While Rinku and Andre Russell performed the finishing duties, the run-chase of 180 was set up by Nitish Rana's fifty and Jason Roy's quickfire 38. The two-time champions have kept their playoff hopes alive in this season.