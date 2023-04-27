'Will dance at your wedding': Rinku Singh reveals Sharukh Khan promises him this in hilarious chat; WATCH

Rinku Singh has been a standout performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He rose to a different level of fame when he hit five consecutive sixes to lead his team to victory over the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Following his heroics at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rinku received a special phone call from the team owner, Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood star promised the cricketer something sweet, which Rinku revealed in an interview.

In the recent match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR secured a 21-run victory, thanks to the outstanding performances of Jason Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma. Roy's fifty was instrumental in setting up the win, while Chakravarthy and Sharma's brilliant bowling performances shattered Bangalore's batting line-up. The only batsman who showed some fighting spirit for RCB was Virat Kohli, who scored 54 off 37 balls. However, the KKR spinners turned out to be the key to the team's victory, with Varun taking a three-wicket haul and Suyash dismissing two batters. All-rounder Andre Russell also chipped in with two wickets.

During the chase, Bangalore looked to hit from the first ball in pursuit of the target of 201. Faf du Plessis made a quick start by hitting three fours and two sixes in just two overs. However, Rinku Singh knew his role and attacked Mohammed Siraj with one six and two fours, while Siraj got the wicket of Andre Russell in the same over. With two sixes from David Wiese in the last over, KKR managed to post 200/5, with Rinku and Wiese unbeaten on 18* and 12*, respectively.