Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Moved to Tears After 15-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival For ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, was reduced to tears after fans gave him a 15-minute standing ovation for his latest movie, "The Smashing Machine" at the Venice Film Festival. The audience was moved to tears by Johnson's portrayal of fighter Mark Kerr from the 1990s.

Director Benny Safdie and co-star Emily Blunt joined Johnson, who was overcome with emotion, in the touching moment. The emotional atmosphere was also shared by the real Mark Kerr, who was at the screening.

Fans greeted Johnson with his iconic wrestling catchphrase, "Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?!" adding to the evening's excitement

Dwayne Johnson receives a standing ovation

Johnson, who has starred in popular films like Baywatch, Black Adam, and The Mummy, plays his most revolutionary role to date. He portrays Kerr, who is almost unrecognisable under prosthetics, as a man battling addiction, fame, and identity in addition to being a fighter.

Speaking to Variety, he said, “This is the kind of storytelling that’s raw and real.Benny Safdie pushes the envelope with characters who are authentic, sometimes uncomfortable, but always arresting."

He co-stars with Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend, Dawn Staples, who adds nuance to the story. Industry insiders are already speculating about the movie's Oscar prospects as it is scheduled for release by A24 in November.

With A-list celebrities like Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney still dazzling Venice, Johnson's unguarded performance might have just taken centre stage and guaranteed him a spot in Hollywood's awards race.

Will The Rock return to WWE?

The Rock has been a leading man in Hollywood for years, but made time for a return to WWE for WrestleMania 40. The Rock was victorious in a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins where he pinned Rhodes in the match and the two men have been feuding since.

The Rock also appeared at Bad Blood and, most recently at Elimination Chamber this year and was a part of John Cena's heel turn. But he hasn't appeared on television since.His return is long overdue