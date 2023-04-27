'No acquaintances in room after 10 pm': Delhi Capitals issue 'Code of Conduct' after player misbehaves with woman at franchise party | delhicapital.com

The Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals has issued a 'Code of Conduct' for its cricketers, just days after one of its players misbehaved with a woman at a franchise party.

What do the new rules state?

According to the policy, which has been put in place to maintain the franchise's public image, players can no longer bring their acquaintances to their rooms after 10 pm, and if they want to entertain their friends, they must do so in the team hotel's restaurant or coffee shop.

When the players wish to leave their hotel to meet someone, they must notify the franchise officials. The advisory, which was distributed to the players following their win against the Hyderabad Sunrisers on Monday, came with a warning that any violation of the code may result in a fine or possible contract termination.

During the IPL, WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of players and support staff are allowed to travel with the squad. According to the rules, athletes and support personnel must pay for their partners' travel fees and notify franchise officials before their family members join the contingent.

If a player desires to bring someone to their rooms, they must notify the IPL team integrity officer in advance and provide photo identification to team management.