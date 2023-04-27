73% viewers watching IPL on JioCinema: SCORE report | File

JioCinema's digital streaming on mobile and connected TV has reached three times more IPL viewers than Star Sports on TV, according to SCORE, the IPL ad effectiveness measuring report by Synchronise India and Unomer.

73% viewers watch IPL on digital platforms

According to the report, 73% of viewers watch IPL on digital platforms, while only 27% watch IPL on cable/DTH.

SCORE goes on to say that more people watch IPL on Smart TVs than on cable or DTH. The report finds that IPL viewership on TV is declining, with 62% watching on connected TV and 38% watching on cable/DTH.

30% of viewers watch the IPL entirely on mobile, while 18% choose to watch it only on TV. 52% of viewers watch the IPL on both TV and mobile.

In a nutshell, one-third of consumers watch IPL purely on JioCinema, while more than half watch on both mobile and TV.

Number of advertisers for IPL dropped dramatically

The number of advertisers on television for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has dropped dramatically.

According to recent BARC data, the number of advertisements on television has decreased by 50% in the first 19 matches of this season. According to the figures, the IPL only attracted 35 TV advertisers this year, compared to 72 the previous season.

JioCinema, on the other hand, reached a record amount of sponsors and advertisers during the IPL's digital streaming, with 23 sponsors on board.