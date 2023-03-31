IPL 2023: Jio Cinema app down, fans tuning in for opening ceremony left frustrated

Jio Cinema, the official online streaming app for IPL 2023, came under fire from fans after the app stopped working for many users. Fans complained of the stream buffering, leaving many frustrated as they tuned in to watch the opening ceremony. Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on four time champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Users took to Twitter to express their frustration over the poor service by JIO.

It is important to note that the app faced similar issues at the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November last year. Jio had issued an apology to fans after several fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.