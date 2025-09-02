'I Don't Set Up Hookah In Someone's Room': Old Video Of Irfan Pathan’s Sly Dig At MS Dhoni Goes Viral

Image: Irfan Pathan/X

An old video of Irfan Pathan taking a sly dig at MS Dhoni over his mysterious exit from Team India has resurfaced online yet again. In the video, which is now going viral on social media, Irfan, in an interview with Sportstak, opened up about a conversation he had with Dhoni during the 2008 Australia series while subtly hinting at the politics within the team.

Irfan Pathan takes dig at Dhoni

During the conversation Irfan shared details of his 2008 chat with Dhoni, following media reports that the captain was unhappy with his bowling performances.

He said, "Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect."

However, it was Irfan’s next comment that raised eyebrows. He said,"I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field and that is what I used to focus on."

Why did Irfan Pathan disappear from national team setup?

Pathan, who was dropped from international cricket in 2012 despite strong performances including a five-wicket haul in his final ODI has often been at the center of speculation regarding his abrupt departure from the squad.

While no official explanation was ever given, fingers have occasionally been pointed at the team management and Dhoni’s leadership.The resurfaced clip has sparked widespread discussion online, whether Irfan was unfairly treated during Dhoni's captaincy