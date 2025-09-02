 'I Don't Set Up Hookah In Someone's Room': Old Video Of Irfan Pathan’s Sly Dig At MS Dhoni Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Don't Set Up Hookah In Someone's Room': Old Video Of Irfan Pathan’s Sly Dig At MS Dhoni Goes Viral

'I Don't Set Up Hookah In Someone's Room': Old Video Of Irfan Pathan’s Sly Dig At MS Dhoni Goes Viral

Irfan, in an interview, opened up about a conversation he had with Dhoni during the 2008 Australia series while subtly hinting at the politics within the team.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Image: Irfan Pathan/X

An old video of Irfan Pathan taking a sly dig at MS Dhoni over his mysterious exit from Team India has resurfaced online yet again. In the video, which is now going viral on social media, Irfan, in an interview with Sportstak, opened up about a conversation he had with Dhoni during the 2008 Australia series while subtly hinting at the politics within the team.

Read Also
'Kutte Ka Mutton Khaya Isliye Bhauk Raha Hai Kabse': Irfan Pathan Recalls Silencing Shahid Afridi;...
article-image

Irfan Pathan takes dig at Dhoni

During the conversation Irfan shared details of his 2008 chat with Dhoni, following media reports that the captain was unhappy with his bowling performances.

He said, "Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything's going as per plans.' When you get a reply like this, then you believe that okay, you do what you can. Also if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect."

FPJ Shorts
'I Don't Set Up Hookah In Someone's Room': Old Video Of Irfan Pathan’s Sly Dig At MS Dhoni Goes Viral
'I Don't Set Up Hookah In Someone's Room': Old Video Of Irfan Pathan’s Sly Dig At MS Dhoni Goes Viral
iOS 26 Rollout Expected Mid-September Following Apple's iPhone 17 Launch Event: Compatible Devices, New Features
iOS 26 Rollout Expected Mid-September Following Apple's iPhone 17 Launch Event: Compatible Devices, New Features
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Coastal Regions, North & South Interior Karnataka
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Coastal Regions, North & South Interior Karnataka

However, it was Irfan’s next comment that raised eyebrows. He said,"I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field and that is what I used to focus on."

Read Also
'Workload Ke Chalte Pick & Choose...': Irfan Pathan Questions Team India Over Jasprit Bumrah's...
article-image

Why did Irfan Pathan disappear from national team setup?

Pathan, who was dropped from international cricket in 2012 despite strong performances including a five-wicket haul in his final ODI has often been at the center of speculation regarding his abrupt departure from the squad.

While no official explanation was ever given, fingers have occasionally been pointed at the team management and Dhoni’s leadership.The resurfaced clip has sparked widespread discussion online, whether Irfan was unfairly treated during Dhoni's captaincy

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Moved to Tears After 15-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Moved to Tears After 15-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival...

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Format, Set To Focus On Test & ODI Career

Sportvot x FPJ: Bengal Tiger Crowned Champions In Thrilling 9th Jaipur Yogasana Premier League...

Sportvot x FPJ: Bengal Tiger Crowned Champions In Thrilling 9th Jaipur Yogasana Premier League...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Streaming: A Thrilling...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Live Streaming: A Thrilling...