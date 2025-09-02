US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Introduces Her 24 Karat Gold Labubu Doll After Beating Coco Gauff In Round Of 16 Match; Video

Naomi Osaka. | (Image Credits: X)

Japanese Tennis star Naomi Osaka brought out her new Labubu doll following the US Open 2025 match against her American opponent Coco Gauff. In a video on Tik Tok that has now emerged on X, Osaka unveiled the new labubu doll, claiming it was made of 24 carat gold and named it Althea Glitterson.

Osaka introduced her first labubu doll named Billie Jean Bling after beating Belgium's Greet Minnen to start her US Open campaigan. The 27-year-old had then snaffled the spotlight after walking in with a cropped jacket and a red bubble-hem skirt. Following her Round of 16 win over Gauff at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Osaka introduced another labubu. In the video surfaced on X, she said:

"I have the one and only 24 carat gold labubu."

"I have the most fun when I play against the best players" - Naomi Osaka

Speaking after the match, Osaka stated that to feature against the best players he plays the sport for. She said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Coco is one of the best players in the world. I have the most fun when I play against the best players. I always see it as a challenge. I like challenges. These are the moments that I play tennis for."

Meanwhile, Gauff pointed out that returning has been a struggle for her in the past two years but vowed to bounce back.

"I felt so discombobulated on the court, because I was serving well but not returning well. The last two years, everybody can agree that's like a weird thought. I think there's a lot of positives to take from this tournament and I'm trying to be positive. I promise you that, I don't feel that way right now, but I am not going to let this crush me."

Osaka has also reached a grand slam quarter-final for the first time since 2021.