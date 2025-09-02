Alexander Isak To Viktor Gyokeres: Premier League's Expensive Signing During 2025 Summer Transfer Window

By: Suraj Alva | September 02, 2025
The 2025 summer transfer window saw Premier League clubs shattering spending records by investing over £3 billion in new signings. Here's a look at some of the record signings
Alexander Isak (Newcastle to Liverpool) - The biggest transfer of the 2025-26 Premier League season is Alexander Isak's move from Newcastle to Liverpool. The Reds spent British record fee of £125 million
Image: Liverpool/X
Florian Writz (Bayern Leverkusen to Liverpool) - The German international was the second big signing of the summer, with Liverpool spending £150 million to take him away from the German club
Image: Liverpool/X
Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool) - Liverpool reinforced their attack by signing Hugo Ekitike on a six-year deal. The Reds paid €80m fixed fee, €10m easy add-ons and €5m difficult add-ons
Image:Liverpool/X
Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig to Manchester United) - Manchester United's desperate search for No 10 ended with Benjamin Sesko. The Red Devils struck a deal with RB Leipzig for €76.5m plus €8.5m add-ons
Image: Manchester United/X
Nick Woltemade (VfB Stuttgart to Newcastle United) - Newcastle United roped in 23-year-old German striker Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart as a replacement for Isak for a deal worth €85million
Image: Newcastle/X
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford to Manchester United) - Bryan Mbeumo signed his five-year deal with Manchester United for £70m. This move was part of the Red Devils' significant summer investment.
Image: Manchester United/X
Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP to Arsenal) - Mikel Arteta added more firepower to the frontline by signing the 27-year-old Sweden striker from Sporting CP. Gyokeres joined Arsenal in a deal worth up to £64m on a five-year contract.
Image: Arsenal/X